Swerve Strickland has his dance partner for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During the November 9 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that Swerve Strickland will be going one-on-one against Lio Rush at the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The 11/9 AEW Collision show also saw Anna Jay challenge AEW Women’s Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May to a No DQ match where if she loses, she will never challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship again as long as May is champion.

It was also announced that Will Ospreay will be speaking for the first time since AEW WrestleDream 2024 at the 11/13 AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, and that Roderick Strong will take on “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

With his win over The Beast Mortos on the 11/9 AEW Collision, Strong is now one win away from earning a shot at MJF at AEW Full Gear 2024. A win over Archer on the 11/13 Dynamite will give him the final victory he needs.

Make sure to join us here on 11/13 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.