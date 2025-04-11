The family of Ivan Koloff, also known to pro wrestling fans as “The Russian Bear,” are appreciative to WWE for their decision to honor him during WrestleMania 41 Week later this month.
As noted, WWE announced Ivan Koloff, Kamala and Dory Funk Sr. have been selected as the inductees for the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.
Ivan Koloff’s family issued the following statement reacting to the news on Instagram:
We are so honored and excited to officially announce that Ivan Koloff will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.
Decades of hard work, memories, and friendships have paved the way to this moment. We thank WWE and all of Ivan’s fans for this opportunity and absolute honor.
We hope to continue his legacy and keep his memories alive for generations to come.