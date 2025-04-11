The family of Ivan Koloff, also known to pro wrestling fans as “The Russian Bear,” are appreciative to WWE for their decision to honor him during WrestleMania 41 Week later this month.

As noted, WWE announced Ivan Koloff, Kamala and Dory Funk Sr. have been selected as the inductees for the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

Ivan Koloff’s family issued the following statement reacting to the news on Instagram: