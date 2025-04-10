The family of James Harris, better known to pro wrestling fans as “The Ugandan Giant” Kamala, are appreciative to WWE for their decision to honor him during WrestleMania 41 Week later this month.

As noted, WWE announced Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff have been selected as the inductees for the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

James Harris’ family issued the following statement reacting to the news on Facebook: