Following recent reports regarding Marty Jannetty having his foot amputated, a family member has released a statement with some more information.
The Jannetty Family issued an official statement via Facebook regarding the situation, which reads as follows:
Official Statement Regarding Marty Jannetty’s Health
For Immediate Release
May 2026
The Jannetty family is issuing this statement to address the recent circulation of private medical information and photographs involving Marty Jannetty. Over the past year, we have chosen to keep Marty’s health matters private, and we stand firmly by that decision. However, due to widespread speculation, unauthorized posts, and ongoing commentary across social media and wrestling news outlets, we feel it is necessary to provide accurate information.
Marty recently underwent a below‑the‑knee amputation. The photograph currently being shared online is authentic. It is not AI‑generated, altered, or manipulated in any way. It was taken by his wife to document his medical journey.
The procedure was performed on April 1, 2026, by Dr. Leland McCluskey, who successfully removed all infected bone. The surgery went as expected, and Marty is now focusing on recovery, pain management, and long‑term healing.
We respectfully request privacy during this time as Marty continues his rehabilitation. An additional, more detailed update will be provided when the family is ready.
We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who has reached out with genuine concern, compassion, and support. Your kindness has been felt and deeply appreciated.
Supporters who wish to help honor Marty’s legacy may sign the ongoing petition here: https://c.org/Dg98ym99sH
More information will be shared in the coming days.
— The Jannetty Family