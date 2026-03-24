The legacy of “Sycho Sid” is officially being cemented on WWE’s grandest stage.

And his family is feeling the moment in a big way.

As announced, Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend, a long-awaited honor for one of wrestling’s most memorable powerhouses.

Following the news, Frank Eudy and Gunnar Eudy, sons of the late pro wrestling legend, took to social media to share their reactions and reflect on what the moment means.

Frank, who fans may recognize from his appearance on Big Brother, posted an emotional message celebrating his father’s legacy.

“Congratulations to the Master and Ruler of the World! Grateful for the recognition by WWE inducting my dad into the Hall of Fame!,” Frank wrote. “He deserves this and I wish he was here to be a part of the celebration! I love and miss you dad! #WWEHOF”

A heartfelt tribute.

Gunnar also chimed in with his own reaction, echoing the pride felt within the family while highlighting his father’s larger-than-life persona.

“It’s official. My father, Sycho Sid Vicious, is going into the WWE Hall of Fame,” Gunnar posted. “The Master and the Ruler of the World is finally getting his flowers. Proud to be his son and to carry that legacy forward. The Hall of Fame just got a whole lot more vicious.”

Beyond the Hall of Fame induction, Gunnar, who has competed in the ring under the name “Two Psycho”, is also working to honor his father in another meaningful way.

He is currently planning a memorial wrestling event this August, with proceeds set to benefit an animal rescue charity.

The 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony is scheduled to take place as part of WrestleMania Week next month in Las Vegas, NV.