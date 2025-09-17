WWE kicked things off inside their old NXT stomping grounds of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Tuesday evening before the show went live on The CW network.

Prior to the start of NXT Homecoming, matches were held exclusively for the live crowd in the building.

In the first of two dark matches, Thea Hail defeated Kendal Grey. The second bout saw Andre Chase pick up the win in singles action against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

It was also noted that the family of WWE main roster Superstar Alexa Bliss was seen in the crowd for tonight’s show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Homecoming results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com by clicking here.