World famous wrestling personality Jim Crockett Jr, who is best known for his time promoting Mid-Atlantic wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s, is reportedly dealing with major health issues, including kidney and liver failure.

According to the Wrestling Observer things are “not looking good” for Crockett Jr. and is said to be in “grave condition.” WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross took to Twitter to wish his old friend well writing, “Prayers go out to Jimmy Crockett who’s facing some challenging health issues. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts.”