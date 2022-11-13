At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett.

Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre.

One fan, Preston Sloat, wrote on Twitter: “we are right behind them it was the lady with them that threw the drink and they took her away first and then came and got her family who looked embarrassed to be associated with her they didn’t cuff the man just asked him to leave”

The match continued as planned and Scarlett was said to be upset. Click here for the results from the show.