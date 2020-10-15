WWE star Mustafa Ali recently took to Twitter to warn the WWE roster about his RETRIBUTION faction following his reveal as the group’s leader two weeks ago on Raw. The former 205 Live competitor writes, “I’ve waited years to speak my truth. Now, you are going to wait to hear it.”

A fan would later respond to Ali’s post with, “You ARE Terrorist! Last time a group like you came in they got killed of by the Undertaker we don’t need any anti American crap & once this gets out you will be disbanded possibly killed off by the Feind @WWEUniverse Believe that!”

Ali, who has dealt with this form of ignorant stereotyping before, writes back, “There it is.” See the exchange below.

You ARE Terrorist! Last time a group like you came in they got killed of by the Undertaker we don't need any anti American crap & once this gets out you will be disbanded possibly killed off by the Feind @WWEUniverse Believe that! — Retro Gamer 1983 (@rudeadman1983) October 15, 2020

There it is. https://t.co/MShZmBuJdu — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 15, 2020

Ali has spoken in the past about how he hopes to use his platform in WWE to not only tell stories, but promote a positive look for people of Middle Easter descent.