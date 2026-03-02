A fan is claiming WWE confiscated her “Let Women Main Event” sign during Elimination Chamber 2026 after it briefly appeared on camera.

The Premium Live Event, held at the United Center, featured major moments for the women’s division. Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to secure a WrestleMania 42 title opportunity. AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Despite that momentum, the Men’s Elimination Chamber match closed the show.

On March 1, 2026, the fan posted on Instagram alleging that her glittery, hand-painted sign was confiscated shortly after it was shown on the broadcast. She shared clips of the sign appearing early in the event.

“I brought this sign to Elimination Chamber last night. Shortly after it was seen on camera at the beginning of the broadcast, it was confiscated by WWE,” she wrote.

According to the fan, the message was straightforward on the surface but carried broader implications.

“Broken down to its most base level, all my sign says is what order I’d like to see the matches in. But by confiscating my sign WWE proved they knew what I was really saying.”

She went on to criticize what she perceives as ongoing underutilization of the women’s roster.

“Taking a sign doesn’t erase just how underutilized the women’s roster is, just how much the company refuses to put them in the spotlight, despite the talent, despite the desire. They didn’t want people to see my sign and think about just how long it has been since women have been the main event.”

The fan ended her post with a sarcastic comment directed at whoever made the decision, calling the situation embarrassing for WWE.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly addressed the claim.

The debate over women headlining major events has been ongoing for years. Women famously main-evented WrestleMania in 2019, but match order at Premium Live Events continues to spark discussion among fans. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, conversations about presentation, spotlight, and booking hierarchy are unlikely to fade.