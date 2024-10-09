The complete WWE NXT crew will be remaining in St. Louis, MO. following the 10/8 episode of NXT on CW, as they can not travel back to Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

Matt Bloom was among the officials from the WWE NXT brand that stayed with the talent in St. Louis.

CM Punk was among those backstage at the WWE NXT on The CW show on 10/8 in St. Louis. “The Best in the World” traveled with the WWE NXT Superstars via bus to-and-from the show, and was reportedly offering up veteran advice to talent at the taping.

There was an incident with fans at the hotel WWE NXT talent is staying at. A male fan was allegedly caught trying to take photos of female talents feet as they were making their way to-and-from the talent hotel. He was ejected on two different times for doing this.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)