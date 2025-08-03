Following Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One), a fan freaked out as people were singing Seth Rollins’ theme song as they exited MetLife Stadium.

You can check out a video of the fan, who appears to be intoxicated, below:

A fan crashed out as people were singing Seth Rollins’ theme song after he cashed-in on CM Punk tonight. (🎥: @cantswish) pic.twitter.com/zLkxb08IED — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 3, 2025

You can also check out a video of a dejected CM Punk walking to the back after his SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) match below:

CM Punk after losing the World Title to Seth.#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/OskAMBGT9Y — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 3, 2025

At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One) pay-per-view event, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, who had won it from GUNTHER after a hard-fought contest.

During the post-show media scrum, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque discussed Rollins’ title victory and his potential as a top talent.

You can check out some highlights from the presser below:

On Seth Rollins cashing in his briefcase: “Seth Rollins is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers, and he comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins. That’s a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports, but we’ll deal with that down the line.”

On if he knew when he saw Seth Rollins as NXT World Champion that he was going to be the guy in WWE: “Yeah, I mean, he certainly had the skill set. The difference between Seth Rollins in NXT and Seth Rollins now, Seth Rollins then had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. But sometimes to his detriment. And there were a lot of moments, where I had to have a conversation with Seth Rollins, where, ‘You’re no longer going to be here if you continue this,’ and to see that growth, to see that Superstar channel that mindset, to see him focus that mindset where it’s all about to be successful now. The chip isn’t to fight the system. The chip is to be the best in the system. And he proved that again tonight. He’s smarter than everybody else. He’s a step ahead of everybody else. I’m sure CM Punk is kicking himself for not being in that mindset, but he had just gone through a war to the point where he and everybody else forgot all about Seth Rollins. And that’s what Seth was hoping for.”

On his thoughts on Punk and Rollins’ rivalry: “It’s one of the — it’s his passion, it’s his passion for WWE that drives his — whatever you want to call it, his anger, his hatred, his unforgiving-ness of CM Punk to where he is. CM Punk in his mind wronged the one thing Seth Rollins cares about, and it is the WWE and the respect for this industry, and he will never forgive him for that. He can’t get past it, he can’t grow past it. I think they’re destined to do this until one of them is done.”