CM Punk appears to be in incredible shape as he inches closer to his return to WWE television.

“The Best in the World” has been absent from WWE programming since the Raw after WrestleMania episode on April 20, 2026, where he came face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a segment that teased a potential future showdown between the two.

Now, Punk is getting attention online for a different reason entirely.

A fan recently shared footage from their own workout session, and Punk could be seen briefly in the background of the video. Fans quickly noticed how physically impressive the former world champion looked, with the original poster even commenting on Punk’s noticeably bigger physique.

“I didn’t recognize him cause he’s yolked as f**k now,” the fan wrote as part of the caption to the clip (see video below).

The footage immediately began making the rounds online, with many fans reacting to Punk’s current look and speculating that his WWE return could be getting closer.

Punk has remained off WWE television since his stare down with Rhodes on the Raw after WrestleMania show, but the company has continued planting seeds for what many expect will eventually lead to a major program involving the Undisputed WWE Championship.