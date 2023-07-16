Kenny Omega lost to El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of Saturday’s Triplemania XXXI event in Tijuana where Don Callis was in Vikingo’s corner only to be sent to the back by Konnan.

After the event, Callis had Konosuke Takeshita attack Omega, continuing their AEW feud. This was when things got real as a fan attacked Callis from behind. According to Bryan Alvarez, Callis is going to San Diego to be checked out after having his neck and ankle injured. He noted the situation was “absolutely not a work”.