A concerning situation has emerged following WrestleMania 42 weekend, as a visiting fan from overseas has been reported missing in Las Vegas.

Marc Izard, a wrestling fan from the United Kingdom, has been officially listed as missing after traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada for WWE’s WrestleMania 42 festivities. A missing person alert has since been circulated online in hopes of locating him.

The situation gained additional attention after WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart (Nattie) shared the alert on social media, amplifying the message to a wider audience.

Along with the post, she included details regarding Izard’s last known whereabouts, as well as a photo taken with him during her signing appearance just one day prior.

“A member of our wrestling family, Marc Izard, is currently missing after WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas,” she wrote. “His last known sighting was leaving the arena after SmackDown on April 17, his last photo taken was with me at my signing.”

She continued, “Marc traveled from the UK and has not made it home or been in contact since. If you have any information at all, please reach out to the email listed in the poster as well as [Las Vegas Metro Police Department]. Let’s come together and help bring Marc home safely.”

According to reports, Izard was last seen leaving the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena. He was noted as using a walking stick at the time of his last sighting.

A worrying situation.

Fans and members of the wrestling community are being encouraged to share any relevant information.

The missing person alert includes a contact email for tips: Cravedetest@hotmail.com.

*PLEASE SHARE* MISSING PERSON! Marc Izard from the UK went to Las Vegas for WrestleMania and never returned home! His last known photo was Thursday for @natbynature book signing on Thursday, April 16th! Let’s find Marc and get him home! #missingperson #bringhimhome pic.twitter.com/6MF1xpKCHU — Perched On The Top Rope (@PerchedTopRope) April 25, 2026