Last night AEW held a live broadcast of their weekly episodic show Dynamite, as well as a taping for their secondary show Rampage, from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

PW Insider has since released several fan notes about the show, including ticket sales, merchandise sales, and which talents received the biggest pops throughout the night.

-AEW reportedly sold 3,600 tickets for last night’s show according to WrestleTix. This was a much smaller audience than the last time AEW ran that venue. The floor was sold out, but the bottom levelewas less than half full, and the top level was around a quarter full.

-AEW brought only 6 t-shirts to sell, which was much less than last time they ran the venue. Two were AEW t-shirts, and the only wrestler shirts they were selling were for Jon Moxley, The Elite’s Chicago t-shirt, FTR, and The Acclaimed. Of that group, The Acclaimed appeared to have the best selling t-shirt at the event, as well as the most signs for support by fans. They were also one of the acts that received the biggest ovation from the Indy crowd.

-Aside from The Acclaimed, Adam Page and MJF are said to have received the biggest reactions of the taping.