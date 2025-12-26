Ric Flair has once again found himself at the center of controversy, this time due to a Cameo video that has resurfaced online and sparked renewed criticism.

The legendary Ric Flair is one of many celebrities available on Cameo, a service where fans pay for personalized video messages by providing specific instructions. Typically, the platform is used for lighthearted occasions such as birthdays, congratulations, or milestone celebrations. However, this particular request did not unfold as planned.

Earlier this year, a fan paid $1,000 for a Cameo intended as a bachelor’s gift, asking Flair to offer well wishes ahead of a wedding. Instead, the 16-time world champion went off-script. In the video, Flair appears heavily intoxicated, openly questioning the groom’s decision to get married, using profanity, and urging him not to go through with it. The moment was especially jarring given Flair’s own well-documented personal history, which includes multiple marriages.

The video began circulating again in April after being reposted on X, along with a review from the customer explaining their frustration with the experience. In their post, the fan wrote:

“After spending nearly a GRAND to have someone my brother admired enough to have tattooed on him, wish him luck on his wedding. I would have expected Ric to at least browse through the notes ahead of time not read it word for word the first time and MOST definitely NOT tell him he’s making a mistake and to remain a ‘gf’ because he was so f****d up he could barely speak right. What would’ve be a great gift ended up being ‘the worst thing he’s ever been gifted.’ Unbelievable!”

As the clip continues to gain traction, reactions have been mixed. Some fans sympathized with the customer, criticizing Flair for disregarding the instructions and delivering what they viewed as an inappropriate and embarrassing message. Others, however, argued that the outcome should not have been surprising given Flair’s long-standing reputation for excess and unpredictability. A few even suggested they would have been disappointed if the video had not gone off the rails.

Adding to that sentiment, current TNA wrestler AJ Francis publicly defended Flair, suggesting the backlash misses the point. Francis remarked:

“Getting mad at Ric Flair for Ric Flair doing some obviously and traditionally Ric Flair shit shows me you don’t really know ball…”

Whether viewed as unprofessional behavior or simply another chapter in the Nature Boy’s infamous legacy, the incident has once again reignited debate over where responsibility lies when fans pay for unscripted access to one of wrestling’s most polarizing icons.

“There’s too many women out here…. Why would you get married motherf*cker?” – Ric Flair to someone who paid him nearly $1000 on Cameo. pic.twitter.com/61r3J1KaUu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 24, 2025