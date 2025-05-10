During John Cena’s closing promo on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a fan threw a beer bottle at the reigning WWE Champion.

While Cena acknowledged the incident and even referenced it in his promo, his expression made it clear that he wasn’t amused.

Of course, that doesn’t excuse the behavior. Footage from a different angle shows the fan hurling the bottle before being quickly escorted out by security — prompting loud boos from the crowd.

You can check out several different videos of the incident below:

UNSEEN FOOTAGE : The man who threw an empty beer bottle at John Cena. Bro got pressed by WWE’s Security guard 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y7kLyb9Lpo — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) May 10, 2025

Someone just threw a bottle towards John Cena in the ring.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/loDxsRrZ24 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 10, 2025

SOMEBODY THREW A BEER BOTTLE AT JOHN CENA REAL HEAT LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/qBTBZikCFV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 10, 2025