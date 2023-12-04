A scary incident at yesterday’s WWE House Show in Newark, Delaware.

A fan jumped the guard rail and wanted to attack WWE star Grayson Waller. Fortunately for the Aussie security detained the fan and tossed him back over. He was escorted from the building shortly after that. Sporting News has released footage of the event on social media, which you can check out below.

A fan jumped the barricade to attack Grayson Waller#WWENewark pic.twitter.com/j459ThLUX2 — TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) December 4, 2023

Waller and Austin Theory defeated Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes at the event. A report surfaced this morning stating that Waller and Theory will be remaining together through WrestleMania 40. You can read about that here.