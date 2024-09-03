Drew McIntyre holds no remorse for his actions in destroying CM Punk’s personal bracelet on the September 2 episode of WWE Raw.

Following the 9/2 show at Ball Arena in Denver, CO., “The Scottish Warrior” responded to the fan who made the bracelet for Punk, which contained the names of his wife and dog.

“Welp since the bracelet is broken i would like to thank WWE and CM Punk for the craziest 5 months ever,” the fan named Victoria wrote via X. “I have been a fan of WWE for over half of my life and i never would have imagined anything like this happening to me i am so grateful.”

She added, “Drew McIntyre, watch your back.”

Victoria’s self-made bracelet for “The Best in the World” has been a large part of the rivalry between he and McIntyre, and on the 9/2 Raw show this week, McIntyre took things to the next level.

McIntyre attacked Punk and broke the bracelet, stuffing the beads into Punk’s mouth before blasting him with a Claymore Kick. He would go on to further assault Punk as he was being taken to a nearby ambulance on a stretcher.

In response to the aforementioned post-Raw comments from the fan who made Punk the bracelet, McIntyre wrote to Victoria, “His blood is on your hands.”

As noted, McIntyre vs. Punk III is expected for WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, GA. on October 5. For a potential spoiler on what type of match it will be, click here.

His blood is on your hands. https://t.co/kUXmEi2kBG — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 3, 2024