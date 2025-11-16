A fan in attendance at the TNA iMPACT taping on Saturday night surfaced via social media to write about an incident that he claimed took place.

During the show, Jacob Cohen took to X to write about how he was thrown out of the show and told he would not be receiving a refund for the ticket he purchased.

“Just to let everyone know, I have been asked by TNA management to leave the show tonight,” he wrote. “There was a belief that I was filming the show, I showed them I was not.”

Cohen continued, “They returned and asked me to leave anyways. Wasn’t allowed to talk to anyone further. So that’s all from me tonight.”

In a follow-up post, Cohen noted that he was told he would not be getting a refund for his ticket purchase.

“Added bonus, I was told I will not be receiving a refund,” he wrote.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media himself soon after the aforementioned posts to invite the fan to AEW shows.

“Jacob Cohen, you’re always welcome at AEW and ROH,” Khan wrote via X.