The wrestling world is abuzz with speculation following recent reports about WWE’s plans for July. There has been internal discussion about bringing back the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view event, potentially taking place in Atlanta as part of a double-header weekend alongside Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Fueling the rumors further, a Fanatics job listing has surfaced on social media. The posting, dated May 9, is seeking a Retail Event Associate for an event specifically labeled “Evolution – Atlanta.” While the listing offers no additional details, its timing and naming suggest that the long-rumored return of Evolution may be more than just talk.

WWE is hiring people to work their #Evolution show pic.twitter.com/CUqmZWH1LH — Iridian (@Iridian_fierro) May 12, 2025

Dominik Mysterio’s connection to Eddie Guerrero remains a powerful thread in his WWE story. Guerrero’s iconic “I’m your papi” line from their 2005 custody storyline still resonates today, embraced by Dominik both in character and in real life.

During a recent appearance on the “Intoxicados” podcast, Dominik expressed his desire to take the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Eddie’s grave. He said,

“We have a show coming up in Phoenix and I plan on taking [the WWE Intercontinental Title] up there to see him. I’m going to try to make some time before RAW … take the IC Title to him, let him know we did it.”

While he’s previously visited Eddie’s grave alongside Rey Mysterio, this solo visit marks a more personal milestone in honoring the man he continues to see as a father figure.

Amazon has announced that WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will serve as the host of its upcoming American Gladiators reboot on Prime Video. While a premiere date has yet to be revealed, the revival promises a fresh take on the iconic competition series.

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise,” said Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media, and Big Fish Entertainment, in a statement to Variety. “With the U.S. reboot, our success in the U.K., the Live Nation tour, and the launch of the 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback — it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.”

According to Amazon, the updated series will feature a modern lineup of gladiators, including bodybuilders, former Division I athletes, CrossFit champions, and elite fitness trainers from around the globe. The competition will incorporate new challenges alongside classic events like “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator.”