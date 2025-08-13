Fandango continues to make big moves.

The company, not the wrestler currently working as JDC of The System in TNA Wrestling.

On Wednesday, a press release was issued to announce that Fandango has acquired PPV.com in an effort to expand its’ in-home footprint by adding live pay-per-view capabilities and cable transactional Video On Demand services to its’ customers.

PPV.com is one of many platforms that All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views are available on, including the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London show at the O2 Arena in London, England on August 24.

On July 21, WWE and Fandango announced a deal together that saw SummerSlam 2025 made available in select movie theaters via Regal Cinemas.