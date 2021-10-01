Mike Riley from Wrestling Inside the Ropes recently welcomed Fandango to his show, where the former NXT tag champion spoke about his pairing with Tyler Breeze (Breezango), as well as the New Day and R-Truth being incredible morale booster backstage in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the formation of Breezango:

[Tyler] Breeze and I, we weren’t really doing too much at the time on TV so I think they were actually making cuts. This was like 2015 or ‘16 and I assume we were probably on the chopping block and Vince [McMahon] didn’t think it was time to get rid of us quite yet so, what do you do when you have two floundering singles guys? You put ‘em together and Road Dogg was a big advocate for us because he was kind of in the same situation I think back in his day where he was a singles guy, put him with Billy [Gunn] obviously and they had a little bit better run than Breezango but he helped us out a lot and he gave us a little life to our careers there in WWE.

Says the New Day and R-Truth are such a boost to morale backstage:

A guy like Ronnie/R-Truth or Kofi [Kingston] or anyone in The New Day, you know, you can be on the road for 250, 300 days a year and you’ll run into them after a long European tour and they’re just in a good mood. They’re just good, positive cats and me, sometimes I can be a little negative and just being around Ronnie or Kofi or any of those guys, they’re never in a bad mood and they can change the whole weight of the locker room morale and just uplift everybody because Truth is one of those guys, if you don’t like R-Truth, there’s probably something wrong with you or if he doesn’t like you. He’s such a good guy, you know? And that’s what a good entertainer should do [put a smile on your face]. That’s why he’s had a job for 40 years or I don’t know. He looks like he’s 25 but he’s probably 45 so.

