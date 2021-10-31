Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store to discuss his future in the business, and how he hopes to sign with a new company within the next few months. He also reveals that he plans to retire from in-ring action by the time he is 40. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he may be landing in a company within the next few months:

“I’m doing well man, yeah. I’ve been wrestling a lot of shows so I’m a little banged up. You’ve gotta grind on the independent scene, but I think I’ll be landing in a company in the next few months, hopefully, so I can slow down the schedule a little bit. I think I’ll be wrestling in Florida in December. Not really sure which part of Florida but I think I’ll be down there in December. “

Says neither AEW nor IMPACT have reached out since his release from WWE:

“Yeah, I thought about both of those companies. They haven’t really reached out to me. But I’ve spoken to some other companies and other companies as well. But, you know, I think maybe in the next year so just kind of a character change, you know, by landing on a different TV show. kind of mix it up a little bit. I’m 38. I plan on retiring at around 40. So, right now, it’s pretty much just having fun and doing some independents and getting to see some of my buddies from WWE that I haven’t seen in a couple of years and if I end up on TV somewhere, then [that’s] even better, you know?”

On ROH going on hiatus:

“Man, that was one of my, before I retired, one of my bucket list places to go work for, ROH. Obviously, I grew up watching them and I was with WWE for 15 years. So obviously, I couldn’t go and work for them. But yeah, it’s sad, man. When anybody loses their job or gets furloughed or whatever, it’s sad because this is how we make a living. Hopefully, they come back in April or May and regroup and get their finances straight.”

