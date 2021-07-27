During his appearance on the Such Good Shoot Podcast, Fandango spoke on why Karrion Kross shouldn’t let any frustrations he has be shown backstage or on social media. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s the art of the no sell back there. You know, you can’t put shit over. You can’t go on Twitter and sell [issues]. 37-year-old me knows that now but 26-year-old me didn’t at the time. some of those things you have to learn the hard way. Look at Raw last night, they’re probably just testing Kross because they want him to be a big star and they want to see how he plays ball, you know? So yeah, but a guy like that will be fine, man, as long you just can’t sell it. It’s hard. It’s hard when you care so much. You know, it’s hard not to so it’s almost like that fine line of caring but not caring.

Like, how are you supposed to act? Like, are you supposed to care about what you’re doing or whatever? Yeah, it’s a weird juggling act that a lot of people don’t figure out. There are five guys and a few girls that they’re going to use prominently on top all year round and then the rest of everybody else is just kind of pissed off about their situation. That’s just the way it is. So yeah, once you come to terms with that, and you know your role, and you know what you got to do, and as long as you can control your attitude, your gear, and your body. As long as you can take care of those, you know, just don’t sell shit. That’s what I tell guys. Just do your job, man.