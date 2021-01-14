Former NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango did an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald.
During it, he talked about his run in NXT thus far and some of the hurdles that he and Tyler Breeze have overcome thus far.
“We’re having a blast man. It meant the world to us because we’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the last five years, you know? A lot of setbacks of me getting injured, [Tyler] Breeze going off doing some singles stuff, him getting frustrated here and there and kind of coming full circle all the way back around.
Me getting healthy, us tagging back up again and you know, just Triple H having faith in us and all the NXT producers down there giving us time to go out and really show everybody what we can do in the ring because not only were we — are we good comedy guys but we can go in the ring. It meant a lot to us because that’s something that we really wanted to prove to everybody and prove to ourselves that we can go in the ring because it means a lot to us.”