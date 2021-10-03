Pro-wrestling star Fandango recently spoke with Felger & Massarotti about a variety of subjects, including his run with Tyler Breeze as Breezango in WWE and how Hall of Famer Road Dogg was a huge advocate for them behind the scenes. Highlights are below.

How is pairing with Tyler Breeze came to be:

“Breeze and I, we weren’t really doing too much at the time on TV. So, I think they were actually making cuts, this was like 2015 or 2016, and I assume we were probably on the chopping block, and Vince didn’t think it was time to get rid of us quite yet. So what do you do and you got two floundering singles guys? You put them together.”

Says Road Dogg was a big advocate on pairing them up:

“Road Dogg was a big advocate for us because he was kind of the same situation back in his day where he was a singles guy, and they put him and Billy together. Obviously, they had a little bit better run than Breezango. But he helped us out a lot and gave us a little life to our careers there in WWE.”

