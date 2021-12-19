Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Fandango looked back on how an encounter with The Great Khali cost him a run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Because he got a concussion, those plans were nixed. Curtis Axel ended up getting the title.

“So they were going to put the Intercontinental Title on me, but I got concussed working The Great Khali. I think it got to a week or 2 before and I didn’t tell them that I was concussed. I worked Khali a couple of weeks before the pay-per-view, then I worked the week before I think.” “If you get concussed and you get hit again, it’s easier to get concussed again. I was concussed and I kept performing, but I didn’t tell anybody. I took a shoulder tackle from Zack Ryder and I was out. When I got back, I thought I had just wrestled The Great Khali, it goes back to where you originally got f*cked up.” “Then I said it, stooged myself off, and to the company’s protocol, I was wrong. But if they put the IC title on you, you don’t want to say. But they took me off for 3 to 4 weeks, and Curtis Axel won the title instead.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription