Dirty Dango, aka Fandango, made an appearance on K100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Fandango talked about his time in WWE and revealed that he got heat in WWE for something. That something was not informing WWE management he got a concussion after wrestling The Great Khali.

“They were getting ready to put the [Intercontinental] title on me in a triple threat match at one of the pay-per-views post-WrestleMania [29]. I got a concussion wrestling Great Khali. I didn’t tell the office about it, and I got a lot of heat for it.”

H/T to SportsKeeda