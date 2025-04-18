– The Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard match was an eventful one at TNA Unbreakable 2025. The Las Vegas crowd in attendance badly bombarded Blanchard with “F**k You, Tessa!” chants, which graduated to “She’s a racist!” “You’re a racist!” and drawn out “Raaaacist! Raaaacist!” chants.

– Victoria Crawford, formerly known as Alicia Fox in WWE, was in the crowd at TNA Unbreakable. She got physically involved, putting her hands on Masha Slamovich during the match. Nothing came from it and the match went on without her being involved again afterwards.

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced a Falls Count Anywhere match between Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali for the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view on April 27 in Las Vegas, NV.