One of the AEW production trucks was involved in a car accident before last night’s Dynamite taping at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

As seen in the posts below, AEW timekeeper Brooklynn Ramsey noted on Twitter how a Honda Accord ended up stuck under one of the AEW trucks. Multiple trucks were parked in front of the venue when the driver of the Honda apparently drove into the wrong lane.

“The driver is ok, but don’t text and dive #AEWDynamite #Philly,” she wrote.

One fan tweeted a clip from outside of the venue and others could be heard chanting “you deserve it!,” apparently to the driver.

Stay tuned for more on the accident. You can see the related photos and clips below:

Philly fans are crazy man, dude just crashed his car😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EX2Fkp6jlB — Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022

How do you do this shit #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UkzJ75FaoM — Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022

