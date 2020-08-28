– As noted, next week’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday special will feature a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the vacant NXT Title with Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano. WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the match. As of this writing, 53% voted for Balor while 30% went with Ciampa, 12% for Cole, and 4% for Gargano.

– WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing three World War 2 veterans to talk about their experiences as tankers. The Rattlesnake speaks with Cpl. Walter Stitt, Sgt. Joe Caserta, and Cpl. Clarence Smoyer in the video, presented by WWE sponsor World of Tanks.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.