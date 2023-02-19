– Below is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party.

– Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens are backstage for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. It was revealed before that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will not be appearing together tonight, if at all, as Jey Uso is in Montreal but Jimmy Uso is not. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also backstage, but Cody Rhodes is not. You can click here for more backstage notes and the match order for tonight’s big event.

– WWE polled fans on Twitter to predict tonight’s Elimination Chamber main event between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As seen below, 55.2% went with Reigns as the winner with 17,740 votes.

Who will win at #WWEChamber TONIGHT? — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.