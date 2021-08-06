The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the site of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, took to Twitter to announce that fans will not be allowed to take photos or video while at the show.

If they do, then they will be ejected from the building. With it being a live TV event, it’s usually not an issue as there won’t be any spoilers getting out.

The tweet from the arena stated (it’s since been deleted) the following: “TONIGHT – @WWE #SmackDown is in the building! There will be a strict NO photo/video recording policy tonight. Failure to comply will result in ejection. Wearing a mask is highly encouraged.”

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin is the only match confirmed for the show.