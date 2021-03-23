The WWE Universe has spoken.

Today one of the top trends on Twitter was #MainEventBanksVsBelair, a call for WWE to put the SmackDown women’s championship bout between The Boss and The EST as one of the main events for the upcoming two-night WrestleMania 37 pay per view. It would mark the first time in history that the Show of Shows was headlined by two women of color, and the second ever women’s main event following the Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey triple threat from 2019.

Banks has held the SmackDown title since defeating longtime rival/friend Bayley at Hell in a Cell, successfully defending it on multiple occasions, including on television. Belair earned her shot by winning this year’s Royal Rumble matchup, last eliminating Rhea Ripley, who will be challenging Asuka for the Raw women’s title.

The matchup will most likely be competing against Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge for the final spot of one night. Do you hope to see the women once again make history?

