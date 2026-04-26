WWE fans are making their voices heard in a big way following Kairi Sane’s release.

In the wake of her departure, a growing wave of support has emerged online, with fans launching a petition on Change.org aimed directly at WWE leadership.

The goal?

Bring Kairi Sane back.

The petition calls on WWE executives to reconsider, emphasizing that her return could add depth to ongoing storylines while also helping attract additional viewers. It wraps up with a passionate call to action, urging fans across the globe to sign and show their support.

That momentum isn’t limited to one platform.

The movement has quickly spread across social media, fueled by the trending #WeWantKAIRI hashtag on X and Instagram, along with other platforms.

At one point, the hashtag even cracked the top five in the sports category on X, highlighting just how strong the fan response has been.

As noted, WWE released 25 Superstars this past Friday.

Fans aren’t staying quiet about this one.