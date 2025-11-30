AEW’s Death Riders stable made plenty of noise in Mexico City this weekend, working back-to-back CMLL dates and stirring up a surprisingly heated reaction from local fans.

Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli competed on both Friday’s CMLL event at Arena Mexico and Saturday night’s follow-up show at Arena Coliseo.

Their presence didn’t go unnoticed, and in at least one case, it got a little wild.

Following Saturday’s event, Garcia shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing what appears to be a chaotic scene as a group of fans swarmed him while he attempted to leave the venue (see video below).

It was a significant weekend for the group inside the ring as well. Castagnoli captured the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship on Friday by defeating Ultimo Guerrero, while Garcia and Yuta fell short in their bid for the CMLL Tag Team Titles against Los Hermanos Chavez.

The trio closed out Saturday’s show on a high note, teaming together to defeat Guerrero, Difunto, and Esfinge in the main event.

Their two-night run was recapped by our own Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer offered high praise for Castagnoli’s title bout with Guerrero, saying, “It was really something to see. If you like old school wrestling, and old school crowds, and the old territory days world champion match, like a Harley Race match, this was it. It was really a throwback, really fun for me to watch.”

LOUD Difunto chants and Garcia responds by biting his bare foot 😭#cmll pic.twitter.com/QyOl4Ys6Ra — Pete (@pinklightsticc) November 30, 2025

Death Riders get beer cups thrown at them after the match. That's HEAT brother#cmll pic.twitter.com/FF5f66fVSF — Pete (@pinklightsticc) November 30, 2025