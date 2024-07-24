For the first time ever, a WWE tryout camp will be open to the public.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday evening.

“For the very first time, we’re opening the doors for fans to witness the best athletes on the planet compete for a shot at becoming a WWE Superstar,” Michaels wrote via X.

He continued, “If you’re on location in Cleveland, secure a WWE Priority Pass for the SummerSlam WWE Tryout Experience!”

For more information on getting a WWE Priority Pass for the SummerSlam WWE Tryout Experience, visit OnLocationExp.com.