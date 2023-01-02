Former WWE NXT star Mandy Rose is reportedly now a millionaire.

Rose was released last month from her WWE contract, right after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez, reportedly over the risque content she was posting to her website hosted by the FanTime platform. FanTime took to Instagram a few days ago and congratulated Rose on making $1 million in one month last year.

“Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ [fire emoji] [muscle emoji],” they wrote.

FanTime’s congratulatory announcement is in line with comments made by Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, back on December 20, shortly after her WWE release. Kawa noted then to TMZ that Rose made a half-a-million dollars off her FanTime content in less than one week following her release. He said Rose’s release was doing wonders for her business on FanTime, and he predicted that she would be the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas.

Rose took to Instagram on Sunday and posted highlights from her 2022. She also commented on her past year.

“Wow … what a year it’s been honestly … the severe HIGHs and LOWs .. but I’m grateful and blessed for everyone that has been there for me and everything always happens for a reason! [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] [champagne emoji] Thank you #2022 and excited for what’s to come in 2023 !! [smiling face with hearts emoji] #HappyNewYear Also had so many more memories to add but the song stopped! Lolll [woman gesturing OK emoji],” she wrote.

Rose is still under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, meaning she can’t make her next big pro wrestling move until after Tuesday, March 14.

