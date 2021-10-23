According to Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, the fast nationals for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT saw the promotion draw an average 515,000 viewers, which is slightly down from the previous week’s number of 549,000. They scored a 272,000 viewers in the always important 18-49 demographic.
The show featured the beginning of the AEW world title eliminator tournament, and the highly-anticipated rematch between Andrade El Idolo and PAC. Stay tuned for full ratings for the program.
🚨FAST NATIONALS ALERT🚨#SmackDown
2.101M – Up 4% from Last week
18-49: 684K – Up 15% from 10/8 and No. 1 on TV#AEWRampage
515K – Down 11% from Last week
18-49: 272K – Down 13% from 10/15
SD doubled Rampage in 18-49 in its return to Fox.
— Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) October 23, 2021