According to Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special on TNT drew an average of 659,000 viewers, and 313,000 viewers in the always important 18-49 demographic.

The report mentions that the final number is usually 3-7% higher, so the actual viewership number might be closer to the 678,000 – 705,000 range. The show featured Britt Baker vs. Riho in the main event, as well as Sammy Guevara becoming interim TNT champion after defeating Dustin Rhodes.

Full ratings will be out later this week. Stay tuned.