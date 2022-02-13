According to Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 473,000 viewers, a decrease of 8.5% from the previous week’s number. They scored a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was down roughly 20% from last week. Both WWE and AEW were up against the Winter Olympics that were airing on NBC.

The show featured Jurassic Express retaining the AEW tag team titles over the Gunn Club in the main event, as well as Britt Baker, Hook, and the Young Bucks in action.

It should be noted that the final number for AEW Rampage is usually higher than the fast nationals. Stay tuned.