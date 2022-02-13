According to Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 473,000 viewers, a decrease of 8.5% from the previous week’s number. They scored a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was down roughly 20% from last week. Both WWE and AEW were up against the Winter Olympics that were airing on NBC.
The show featured Jurassic Express retaining the AEW tag team titles over the Gunn Club in the main event, as well as Britt Baker, Hook, and the Young Bucks in action.
It should be noted that the final number for AEW Rampage is usually higher than the fast nationals. Stay tuned.
#AEWRampage Fast National Ratings
P2+: 473K – Down 12% from last wk's actual
18-49: 195K – Down 26% from last wk's actual
195K would be Rampage's worst 18-49 Demo ever, final number is still likely to be near-record low. Thankfully, Olympics are halfway done🙂
