The fast nationals are in for last night’s Supersized edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1, and last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

Last night’s SmackDown on FS1 drew 793,000 viewers in the fast nationals, while Rampage drew 549,000 in the fast nationals, according to Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri. Full and updated ratings information will be posted as we get it.

To compare, last week’s two-hour SmackDown on FOX drew a final viewership of 2.147 million viewers. The last two-hour episode to air on FS1, which was the December 18, 2020 TLC go-home show, drew 1.030 million viewers. Last week’s taped Rampage episode drew 502,000 viewers.

SmackDown aired on FS1 at 8pm ET due to MLB coverage on FOX this week. The show aired for 2 hours and 30 minutes with the last half hour going commercial-free. Rampage aired in its normal 10pm timeslot on TNT with CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal as the commercial-free opener.

Rampage also had a one-hour “The Buy In” pre-show that aired at 9pm ET on YouTube. You can click here for viewership details for that airing.

