AEW has announced a tag team championship matchup for the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.

The Gunns, fresh off of winning the titles one week ago, will be defending the gold in a Fatal-Four way contest. Correspondent Renee Paquette revealed that two of the teams will be determined over the next couple weeks as AEW will hold back-to-back tag team battle royals, with the winners advancing to Revolution.

The fourth team will be the former champions, The Acclaimed. Bowens and Caster told Paquette that since The Gunns cheated in their last matchup they are owed a rematch.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. TBD vs. TBS for the AEW Tag Team Championship