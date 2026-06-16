According to federal authorities, a potentially serious threat targeting UFC Freedom 250 was thwarted just days before the event took place.

FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement on Tuesday revealing that the bureau became aware of an alleged plot on June 10 involving individuals from multiple states outside the Washington, D.C. area (see post below). Law enforcement agencies quickly launched a coordinated response, leading to several arrests before any attacks could be carried out.

The Associated Press reports that five individuals have been taken into custody, with those arrested reportedly coming from states including Ohio, Missouri, and California.

“Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel wrote.

Patel went on to praise the efforts of investigators and law enforcement personnel involved in the operation, noting that protecting the public during major events remains a key priority for the agency.

“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight. That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners, this work remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public as permitted.”

Additional details regarding the alleged plot have also surfaced.

According to ESPN, investigators believe the plan “included explosive drones that were to target buildings in the area of the event.”

Authorities have not released further information regarding the suspects or potential motives at this time, though officials indicated the investigation remains ongoing.

As noted, Roman Reigns and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque were in attendance at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, as were additional WWE and TKO executives.