It’s happening again.

Another planned school visit by former WWE executive Linda McMahon has been called off.

McMahon, who previously served as WWE President and is now the U.S. Secretary of Education, had a scheduled stop in Mobile, Alabama cancelled as part of the Department of Education’s “History Rocks!” tour.

While an earlier news advisory did not disclose the exact location, AL.com reported that the visit was scrapped after plans surfaced for a student protest outside Murphy High School.

According to the outlet, the cancellation came “amid ongoing concerns about the Trump Administration’s focus on eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and what critics describe as whitewashing difficult chapters in U.S. history.”

The school was described in the report as being predominantly Black.

This marks the second known cancellation tied to McMahon’s school appearances in recent weeks.

Just last week, a scheduled visit to McKinley Elementary School in Connecticut was also called off following backlash from parents. Fairfield Superintendent Michael Testani confirmed that the appearance was canceled only hours after it was announced, citing a wave of phone calls and emails from concerned families.

“A lot of the students here need the special education services that the secretary of education tried to stop,” parent Jill Alward told Bronx, NY’s News 12. “Hearing she was coming here and going to be celebrated was quite unfortunate.”

In response to that situation, the Department of Education issued a statement to CTInsider.com, placing the blame for the cancellation on what it described as left-wing political opposition.