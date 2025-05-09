The lineup for the annual AEW Beach Break special-themed shows continues to take shape.

On Thursday night, a special live episode of AEW Collision on TBS aired from Detroit, Michigan. As noted, the show featured Ricochet in another despicable act.

Ricochet attacked former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen in front of his family, stealing his prosthetic leg (Watch Video Here).

Following the segment, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen in one-on-one action on next Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show from Chicago, Illinois.

