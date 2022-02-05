According to Mike Rosen and later confirmed by PW Insider, the February 18th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will be broadcast a few hours earlier due to an NBA game.

Traditionally Rampage airs at 10pm EST, but will be pushed to 7pm EST as the NBA game (unknown who the teams are at this time) will commence at 9pm EST.

This is not the first time AEW has had to alter their schedule due to the NBA, as multiple episodes of Dynamite were preempted, especially during the NBA playoffs. This will most likely be less of a problem for Dynamite, which moved to TBS at the beginning of this year.