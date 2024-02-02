Prosecutors in New York are currently investigating the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The feds have contacted women who have accused the former WWE CEO. Last year, McMahon’s phone was searched, and he was issued a subpoena about allegations of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination.”

Per the report, the grand jury subpoena specifically mentions Grant and at least four other women who reached settlement agreements with McMahon regarding sexual misconduct. Prosecutors have also interviewed these women.

The following is from the report:

“The other women named in the grand jury subpoena include a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused McMahon of raping her; a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort; and a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him.”

Laurinaitis has denied wrongdoing and has claimed to be a victim of McMahon while McMahon has denied Chatterton and Grant’s allegations.